Single Review: “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran took almost a year to release “Castle on the Hill”. He also released the much-awaited single “Shape of You”. Ed Sheeran took almost a year off from social media but ended the hiatus with two songs. Now that’s called making a comeback to the music scene.

Before releasing the song, Ed took the opportunity to tease the song on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and Facebook before finally giving the full version to his fans at midnight.

“Castle on the Hill” has a rhythmic vibe and an overall dramatic environment. Ed talks about his childhood memories in this anthemic song. He tells us how he broke his leg when he was a kid and how he ran away from his friends. It’s about growing up and facing the world.

This song “Castle on the Hill” reminds us that Ed is amazing when it comes to singing about the mundane parts of the life. He has a unique gift of turning these moments into superhit songs that always manage to sit on the top charts.

“Castle on the Hill” is produced by Ed Sheeran and Benny Blanco. Ed wrote the song. It’s time to listen to this song.

Listen “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran