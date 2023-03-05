Prince is definitely not playing Glastonbury, says Emily Eavis

And so the Glastonbury rumour mill rolls on!

Prince has been heavily linked with a headline slot at this years Worthy Farm festival, what with his numerous shows in London and Manchester recently, but that has all been shot down by organiser Emily Eavis today in an interview with 6Music. Speaking to the radio station about whether they had booked Prince, Eavis said:

“He’s someone that will be amazing one day, he’s somebody that we haven’t had, and we would love to have him at Glastonbury. But no, no we haven’t.”

So that leaves us with just one headliner confirmed so far, after Arcade Fire announced themselves that they would be playing the Friday night of the festival. Warpaint and Dolly Parton have also been confirmed for Glastonbury 2014.

While we wait for the official line-up announcement, here’s a quick list of some of the acts that are being rumoured for a headline slot: Kasabian, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Adele, Kanye West, Rihanna. Which one(s) would you pick?