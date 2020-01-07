New Single Review: “Yummy” By Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is back and he has started his new era with a new single titled “Yummy.” This new single came out on January 3. The 25-year-old singer has also announced his new album and this single “Yummy” will serve as the lead single for this fifth album.

Unlike Bieber’s recent attempts at pop and country, this track has a smooth production that sounds more like a sensual bop with a catchy chorus. The track is produced by Kid Culture, Poo Bear, and Sasha Sirota.

The song “Yummy” is about a girl who is making Justin fancy life again. Whether it’s a personal track or not, we are not sure yet but it’s relatable and that means it’s going to get into your head and make you listen to it over and again. And if that doesn’t do it for you, Justin has prepared a lot of promotional material that will be everywhere soon – making you give his new song a try. We hope the track will soon find it’s spot on the charts as Justin puts his heart to promoting it. The song is good to climb and now it depends on how good it’s marketed. Justin will give us the music video for the track on Saturday. He has also announced a tour and a YouTube documentary series. So it’s going to be a big year for Justin Bieber fans. Keep your fingers crossed for more material and listen to this new track below.

Listen To “Yummy” By Justin Bieber