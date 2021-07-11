Song Review: “Don’t Slack” by Anderson. Paak, Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake the 39-year-old pop prodigy is back in business after co-producing a soundtrack for the trolls world tour. The track is turning out to be a funk-heavy, R&B feat.



With “The Other Side” featuring SZA hitting hard at radio, This is Justin’s second single from the album “Don’t Slack” Alongside Anderson. Paak, It surely is a feel-good toe-tapper with some serious soul to it.



JT was very ecstatic about working with Anderson revealing about future collaborations with him, In an interview to Zane Lowe for Apple music JT said: “I hope he doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project.”



The way these two make the groove going let’s hope this is one of many collaborations to come. Listen to their lyrics video below.

Listen To “Don’t Slack” by Anderson. Paak, Justin Timberlake