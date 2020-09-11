Music Video: “The Other Side” By Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake announced a new song and gave us a sneak peek video earlier this week for “The Other Side”. Now he has released the official music video for the track and you can watch it below after the review.

Justin Timberlake has been brilliant this year. He already has a hit this year under his belt as a collaborating artist with “Believe” by Meek Mill. Now he is focused on his new project Trolls 2. He released a new song preview on Instagram from the soundtrack titled “The Other Side.” The track features SZA.

The 39-year-old artist is not only singing for this project but he is also co-producer for the entire soundtrack. It means we can expect more hits coming out soon. To keep the fans excited about his new project, he not only announced the new song with SZA but also shared a sneak peek video from the recording session. You will love the way JT plays around with the song to get his creative process going. For any young artist, this is a good video to see how hitmakers work out while in the creative process.

It seems clear that JT has something special up his sleeves. The new song from Trolls 2 could be a big hit considering how JT has decided to promote it by sharing a recording session. Imagine the promotions once the track finally comes out.

Watch “The Other Side” MV by Justin Timberlake Ft. SZA