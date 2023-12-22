Single: “Everyday” by Ariana Grande Assisted by Future

Ariana Grande has released the next single from her “Dangerous Woman” album. This new single is titled “Everyday” and it’s going to be fourth single from the teasing album released so far. The good news is that this single is a collaboration with fan-favorite Future.

Now this track is an official follow-up to the earlier released “Side to Side” single that was a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. You can get the new single “Everyday” from iTunes.

This new crunchy track shows us how good Grande has become at flirting as she flirts with Future who sings the chorus. While talking about his collaboration, Ariana Grande told her fans in a radio interview that she always wanted to work with Future but she was waiting for the right song to come along. But now it seems that Miss Grande has finally found the vibe that will eventually bring these two distinct artists together.

Ariana Grande’s much-awaited album “Dangerous Woman” will be out on May 20th, 2017. Ari has already collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and Macy Gray for the album and now she has brought Future into it as well. This is definitely going to be an album worth the wait.

Listen to “Everyday” by Ariana Grande featuring Future