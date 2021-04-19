Single: “Let Me Love You” by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has world premiered her new single titled “Let Me Love You”. Unfortunately for Ariana and fortunately for her desperate fans, this new single was leaked even before it was released. Fans heard it for the first time on Sunday night. Now Ariana has premiered the song officially.

This new single is a collaboration between Ariana Grande and Lil’ Wayne. The single is now available on iTunes.

“Let Me Love You” is an R&B ballad where you will notice a lot of sexiness, something Ariana has developed in her voice over the past year or so. The song is about her boyfriend and their breakup. But unlike regular love songs, this is about finding finding a new guy as soon as the older one is gone. That’s what Ariana is going to do in this single. She talks about the qualities that she wants in her new boyfriend.

Lil’ Wayne, who is featured in this track, makes his signature appearance during the bridge. His verse is “Okay Ariana my lil mama, goodbye to the good girl’. He sounds really convincing when delivering his verses.

This new Ariana Grande single is going to go top of the charts pretty soon. It has got that kind of a sound when you just know that it’s a hit. The single will be included in her upcoming third studio album. The album is titled “Dangerous Woman” and it will be out on May 20th. I know many of you can’t wait. Ariana also knows that. That’s the reason she gave us this new song. Time to listen to “Let Me Love You”.

Listen to “Let Me Love You” by Ariana Grande