New music round up (no.5)

I’ve got some very good new music for you to check out today, from London bands F.U.R.S. and SULK, US band The Colourist, new French starlet OWLLE, exciting new Oxford band Pixel Fix and Doncaster’s Laurel Canyons. Hope you enjoy…

F.U.R.S – ‘Striptease’

I was only introduced to new London three-piece F.U.R.S as they have been supporting Johnny Marr recently, and I’m glad I checked them out because their first single ‘Striptease’ (out next week) is amazing. It’s breezy, catchy and elegant pop with an edge, and it’s had me hooked for the past few days. Check it out:



SULK – ‘Flowers’

It may not have quite caught on yet, but just bubbling under the surface of the ‘mainstream’ is a huge Britpop revival just starting to gather momentum. Peace’s upcoming debut album ‘In Love’ is probably its first major release, but this London five-piece’s debut album ‘Graceless’ won’t be too far behind. Here’s the video for the very 90’s, and very awesome, lead single ‘Flowers’:



The Colourist – ‘Little Games’

Enough of all these London bands, let’s get a bit of Californian sunshine on the situation. The Colourist are a new four-piece band from Orange County, whose new track ‘Little Games’ is a great slice of bouncy indie-pop with hints of Passion Pit and Haim (does anyone else hear the Rainbow theme tune in the intro, or is just me!?):







OWLLE – ‘Ticky Ticky EP’

OWLLE is a new French electro-pop artist who, on the strength of this EP, sounds like she has loads of potential. Comparisons with Florence Welch, Kate Bush, Bat For Lashes and La Roux have all been made already, and might well turn out to be justified. Listen to the EP:



Pixel Fix – ‘Lake’

Pixel Fix are a new Oxford four-piece who have hit on a nice formula of brooding atmospherics and soaring guitar lines. ‘Lake’ is taken from their debut self-titled EP, which is out on 15 April, and it sounds amazing. Watch the video here:



Laurel Canyons – ‘Youth Blood’

Laurel Canyons are a new Doncaster band who come with a glowing reference from Richard Hawley. ‘Youth Blood’ is their first single, out 15 April, which showcases their Americana influences, as well as plenty of energy and confidence. Check it out:

