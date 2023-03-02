Music: “I Really Like You” by Carly Rae Jepsen

If you are a fan of Carly Rae Jepsen, there is good news for you. The Canadian pop singer has released new single “I Really Like You” on iTunes last night. The track has received good first-day sales and there are chances that sales will go high with increased airtime for track on pop radio.

The track is written by Max Martin and Carly Rae and it will be lead single from Canadian singer’s upcoming third studio album. The album will be released later in 2015 through Interscope Records.

“I Really Like You” is going to be a big turning point for Carly Rae Jepsen who has been labelled as ‘one hit wonder’ after her failure with last album. The only single that did decent on radio was “Call Me Maybe”. Now with release of “I Really Like You”, it is time for Carly Rae Jepsen to prove that she isn’t just a ‘one-hit wonder’ but a true music talent. If she fails with this track, she is probably going to find it difficult to put rest to criticism.

Although the video for “I Really Like You” is still not out there is news that it will feature Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and pop sensation Justin Bieber. If this turns out to be the case, you can count it to be one of the biggest pop visuals of this year. After all who doesn’t want to see Tom Hanks in a mob dance with Justin Bieber?

Listen “I Really Like You” by Carly Rae Jepsen