Music: “Last Christmas” By Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen has had a commercial failure with her latest album “Emotion” and there is no way she could be releasing a new album this Christmas. Of course she knows that bit about the music industry. However, she’s got plenty of free time these days as she has nothing to do with her album – there seems no hope of any sorts. So she has decided to surprise her fans this Christmas with a Christmas ballad. This new Christmas single is out and it’s a cover of Wham!’s classic “Last Christmas”.

Although Carly hasn’t delivered goods with her last album, you don’t have to run away from her new single. It’s really good despite all the hype against Carly’s singing. At least you don’t have to cover your ears. The sound is good and it looks as if Carly Rae has finally made a wise decision to cover this track. It suits her vocals.

Carly Rae Jepsen hasn’t done a lot with the original song. In fact, she wanted to give it the same classic sound instead of adding some mainstream sound. All she has done with it is to turn it into a hi-fi track with a few saxophone sounds here and there. It all looks great and well-packed. Against all odds, it looks as if Carly is going to finish this year with a hit. What do you think?

Listen “Last Christmas” by Carly Rae Jepsen