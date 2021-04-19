Review: “Julien” By Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen has released a new song from her upcoming album Dedicated. The 33-year old singer is finally giving us the music we so wanted to hear from her and she’s been kind of sleeping on it. The track “Julien” is another gem in her upcoming album – a song that has the ability to fill floors instantly at any disco.

The track is about remembering the good times and realizing that she will always stay haunted by the time she spent with her lover. Now she’s not with him and she is failing to fill the gap as he still dances in his mind.

It’s a wonderful song and has the potential to become a radio hit easily. However, Carly’s early songs from the album hasn’t received attention from the radio they deserved. Hopefully, this track will make it big with a bit of support from the radio. Listen to this new track below.

Listen to “Julien” by Carly Rae Jepsen

