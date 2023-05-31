New albums to look forward to in June

After a slow couple of months in terms of big album releases, June sees things hotting up as bands start to get their new material out before they hit the festival circuit. Below is a list of all the notable album releases of June. Let me know what new album’s you’re looking forward to in June in the comments…
3 June
Queens Of The Stone Age – …Like Clockwork
Miles Kane – Don’t Forget Who You Are
James Skelly and The Intenders – Love Undercover
10 June
Black Sabbath – 13
Beady Eye – BE
Boards Of Canada – Tomorrow’s Harvest
Jagwar Ma – Howlin
17 June
Sigur Ros – Kveikur
Empire Of The Sun – Ice On The Dune
24 June
Tom Odell – Long Way Down