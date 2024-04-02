The best new album releases in April 2014

When you’re done reminiscing about last month with my cool March playlist, you can start looking forward to the best LPs getting a release in April.

Last month saw big new releases from the likes of Pharrell Williams, Elbow, Rick Ross, Eagulls and Johnny Cash amongst many others. So what albums are we looking forward to in April?

I’ve listed the albums I’m excited about this month, along with their release dates below. Let me know what you’re looking forward to hearing in the comments at the bottom…

Albums released on 7 April

Todd Terje – It’s Album Time

Sohn – Tremors

Ratking – So It Goes

Albums released on 14 April

The Afghan Whigs – Do The Beast

Nas – Illmatic XX

Smoke Fairies – Smoke Fairies

Chet Faker – Built On Glass

Albums released on 21 April

Eels – The Cautionary Tales of Mark Oliver Everett

Kelis – Food

Nine Black Alps – Candy For The Clowns

Albums released on 28 April

Damon Albarn – Everyday Robots

Pixies – Indie Cindy

Embrace – Embrace