Music Video Review: “Breathing Underwater” By Scottish Singer Emeli Sande

Scottish singer Emeli Sande will be releasing her long-awaited second studio album, entitled “Long Live the Angels” on November 11th, 2016. Emile has released the official follow-up single “Breathing Underwater” today on November 10th, 2016. It’s the 2nd release from her album “Long Live the Angels” after the first single “Hurt.”

For those who don’t know about Emeli Sande, they must listen to her track “Next To Me” on Spotify or watch her performance at the London Olympics 2012.

Just a day before her album release, she decided to launch the music video for her 2nd single “Breathing Underwater.” You will see Ms. Sande looking extremely emotional wearing an all-dark outfit, her signature hairstyle, and gold earrings. The song is for young adults who have troubles in their lives. If you see the music video, you will realize that no matter how dark your life is, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

Emeli Sande’s “Breathing Underwater” is recommended to those people who’re feeling down and need something to lift them up. The “church moment” is the best thing in the whole video. We wish her best of luck for her album and hope it’s a massive hit.

I think dropping a new music video at this time would definitely get her more fan following.

Watch: “Breathing Underwater” By Emeli Sande