New Music Video: Emeli Sande’s “Hurts”

The Scottish Singer, Emeli Sande has premiered her new music video “Hurts” on VEVO yesterday afternoon (October 5th, 2016). It’s the lead single from her forthcoming album “Long Live the Angeles” that will be released in selected countries on November 11th, 2016.

Her first album “Our Version of Events” topped the UK Chart since its release in February 2012. She went through some tough days in her personal life and it’s good to see her back in action.

The music video directed by Dawn Shadforth begins with Emeli singing the ballad at the beach while a shirtless black guy is flexing his body in front of sea waves.

The black and white music video is simple and has nothing extraordinary but the powerful voice of Emile might take it to riches.

Somewhere in the video, you’ll see the muscular shirtless guy playing the drum while Emeli will be seen singing the ballad dramatically in every other scene.

If you don’t know, Emeli isn’t just an awesome vocalist but a brilliant pianist also. The first video of her playing piano gave her some recognition among the music labels. Though, for some unknown reason, she decided not to play piano anymore and excel in her professional career as a vocalist.

Watch: Emeli Sande’s “Hurts”