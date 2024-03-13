Miles Kane names new album ‘Don’t Forget Who You Are’ and hints at spring release date

Miles Kane has today revealed his second solo album will be called Don’t Forget Who You Are.

The album was produced by former Lightning Seeds man Ian Broudie, with Miles’ hero Paul Weller also involved in the recording.

Talking about the follow-up to his debut solo album Colour Of The Trap, the former Rascals and Last Shadow Puppets singer said:

It’s a great, upbeat, stomping album and I’m very proud of it. I’m not taking anything away from the first one because I was finding out a lot of things really, about myself, but this one is definitely more direct and to the point.

In terms of a release date, Kane has simply said Don’t Forget Who You Are will be out ‘before summer’, so I guess that means we can expect it around late April – May time.

In January Miles Kane released rocking new single ‘Give Up’ – watch the video below:





