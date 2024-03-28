Primal Scream new single
28 MAR

March playlist – the best new music from March 2013 in a handy playlist

The weather may have been a bit rubbish, but the music in March has given something to be cheery about at least. As well as Glastonbury announcing an impressive looking lineup, we’ve had big albums from Depeche Mode, The Strokes, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Suede, Hurts and, of course, David Bowie.

On top of that, there’s been loads of cool new music – which you can see in the four New Music Round Up’s I’ve done this month!

The below playlist features some of the highlights of the new music round up’s, as well as some awesome new releases from Primal Scream, Glasvegas, James Blake, Earl Sweatshirt, Laura Marling, Ghostpoet and Laura Marling.

Enjoy!

