New music round up (no.6)

Another great batch of new music awaits – this time featuring a lot of siblings! Check out exciting new music from twins Say Lou Lou, sisters Bleached and band of brothers The Family Rain, as well as new LA group Hands and Hull five-piece Affairs.

If you know of any cool new music for my next round up, let me know in the comments.

Say Lou Lou – ‘Julian’

Big things are expected of Australian/Swedish twins Say Lou Lou (formerly Saint Lou Lou), who have set up their own label to release ‘Julian’ – which is out on 6 May. They’re currently working on their debut album, as well as supporting Hurts on their European tour. So it’s all go! Listen to the mesmerising ‘Julian’ here:



Hands – ‘The Game Is Changing Us’

LA four-piece Hands released their debut UK single ‘Trouble’ earlier this month, and have followed that up with this delightful slice of indie-pop – which boasts shades of Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’. Their debut album Synesthaesia is out on 30 April, and is definitely one to look out for if you like punchy synths and jagged guitars:







Bleached – ‘Next Stop’ and ‘Dead In Your Head’

What is it with cool siblings being in bands at the minute? The second sister act in today’s round up is Bleached – or Jennifer and Jessie Clavin to their friends – who have a refreshingly no-nonsense approach to making simple and compelling music which recalls punk-era Blondie. Both of these tracks are taken from their upcoming debut album Ride Your Heart, out 1 April:



The Family Rain – ‘Carnival’

These guys are an ‘indie garage-blues’ sibling (seriously!) three-piece from Bath. On the strength of their new single ‘Carnival’, they’re very much of the Kings Of Leon / The Black Keys scuzzy blues persuasion. ‘Carnival’ is available as a free download from their site: www.thefamilyrain.com



Affairs – ‘Cressida’

Affairs are a five-piece band from Hull who combine synth-pop with powerful baritone vocals, which naturally means they sound a bit like Editors. Like Editors, they also have an ear for a great pop melody – which should see them in good stead. ‘Cressida’ is one of many beguiling tracks you’ll find on their Soundcloud profile:

