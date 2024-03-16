New music round up (no.4)

My latest round up of cool new music, featuring new bands HAUS, SWIM, The Light Brigade, SKATERS and In The Valley Below, as well as a nice bit of electro courtesy of Hiatus and Spanish production duo The Suicide Of Western Culture. Let me know what you think of it all, and feel free to recommend any other cool new bands you know of, in the comments at the bottom.

HAUS – ‘February’

HAUS are a new London band who describe themselves as ‘a cheeky 6 piece who fully intend on pulling their trousers down and cuddling you with their music.’ If that sounds like your kind of thing, check out their excellent new track ‘February’ below:



Hiatus – ‘We Can Be Ghosts Now’ (feat. Shura)

At first I was going to include this purely on the strength of the brilliant video – directed by Tom Jobbins. The more I’ve listened to it though, the more I love it. ‘We Can Be Ghosts Now’ is taken from producer Hiatus’ new album Parklands, which is out on 13 May. Check it out:







SWIM – ‘Creeper’

‘Creeper’ is the second single from London based two-piece Swim, following last years debut ‘Ride’ – and it’s an accomplished slice of Hurts-esque dramatic electro-pop, complete with a killer chorus.



In The Valley Below – ‘Last Soul’

‘Last Soul’ is taken from LA duo In The Valley Below’s debut EP Hymnal – which also features a song called ‘Hymnal’ and ‘Palm Tree Fire’. All three are very good – but the intensity of ‘Last Soul’ helps it stand out. The EP is out on 1 April.



SKATERS – ‘I Wanna Dance (But I Don’t Know How)’

SKATERS are a new band from New York who, after causing a bit of a stir on the NYC live scene, are ‘introducing’ themselves to the UK with this very composed and cool garage-rock single. They’ve already drawn comparisons with the likes of The Strokes, The Clash and even The Ramones – so there’s a lot of expectation being pinned on them. Judge them for yourselves and let me know what you think:



The Light Brigade – ‘Equations’

The Light Brigade, a four-piece band from Sussex, only formed last summer but are already making a lot of waves. ‘Equations’, taken from their debut EP of the same name, shows exactly why they are so highly rated – featuring a powerful riff and even more powerful vocals. Watch the video for ‘Equations’ below, and listen to the EP in full at their site: www.lightbrigadeofficial.com



The Suicide Of Western Culture – ‘Hey, guys! I Know The Name Of The Culprits’

You’ve probably not heard of Spanish electro duo The Suicide Of Western Culture, but their brand of intense ‘shoegaze electro’ is well worth checking out. This song is taken from their new album Hope Only Brings Pain.

