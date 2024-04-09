Freebass fall-out: Mani calls Peter Hook a ‘self-centred sell-out’

Bass player Mani has laid into fellow Mancunian Peter Hook in a blistering Twitter attack, accusing the former Joy Division and New Order legend of living off the memory of Ian Curtis.

Mani wrote: “… he ain’t got time for me now he’s getting fortunes for dragging his mates cadaver round the world getting himself paid.”

The two bass players had been working together on new all-bass super-group Freebass, who have now announced they have split-up before the release of their album, ‘It’s A Beautiful Life’.

Mani continued his Twitter attack later, branding Hook “a self centred sellout reduced to hawking his mates corpse around to get paid.”

