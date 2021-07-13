Song Review: “Stupid Love” By Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga the ‘Mother Monster’ is back with her single ‘Stupid Love’ released 28th February, It is the lead single in her upcoming studio album ‘Chromatica’ which is going to be her sixth releasing on the 10th of April, but there is something else in the house for her fans yes! she has announced the summer dates for her ‘Chromatica ball’ tour.

The shows kick off from the 24th of July at Paris and continue through London, Toronto, Boston and Chicago before wrapping up on August 19th in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

There is a lot in the bag for her fans as they will be given access to VIP packages which include backstage access, group photo sessions, VIP parking, exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entrances and a lot more.

For each ticket sold in the U.S, a dollar would be donated to her foundation ‘Born this way’ which she founded with her mother in 2012 the tour dates are given below

Tour Dates

24th July Paris, France – Stade de France.

30th July London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

5th August Boston, MA – Fenway Park.

9th August Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre.

14th August Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field.

19th August East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium.

Listen to “Stupid Love” By Lady Gaga