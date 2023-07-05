The Finish pop star ALMA is making great progress this year as she has already penned a few awesome tracks for Miley Cyrus and she’s been working hard to finish her debut album. The songs that we’ve heard so far from her debut album indicate that it’s going to be great. Now to give us more taste of her debut LP, she has released another single titled “Lonely Night” and also given us a fierce music video for the track as well.

The powerful visuals takes us through the emotions of a young woman who is anxiously waiting for someone to arrive. She cares for her and that’s the problem. If her friend doesn’t come, her heart will be broken. The visual portrays this emotion beautifully with the help of some powerful acts.

The music video was an important project for Alma as she explained while talking to her fans. It’s her story and she wanted to make it really good – something like a short movie. Did she succeed? You watch the music video below and let us know.

Watch Music Video “Lonely Night” by ALMA