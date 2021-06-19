New Single: “Lonely Night” by ALMA – Review + Listen

ALMA is making headlines in 2019. She has written “Mother’s Daughter” and “Cattitude” for Miley Cyrus. The Finnish star has also finalized her debut album during this time and it’s going to be a special album as it looks from the tracks we’ve heard so far.

So far we’ve heard “Cowboy”, “When I Die” and the new single “Lonely Night” and it seems promising. The new single “Lonely Night” is an anthem that will resurrect your pride after you’ve lost it.

The production is a disco arrangement and the lyrics have a personal touch to them. It’s probably some personal experience that ALMA is trying to highlight here as she talked about it saying “girls kissing girls for fun is such a normal thing …… but I personally never want to be just someone’s experience or fun thing to try out.” It’s about experimenting with your sexuality and ALMA believes it can hurt. Give it a listen below and I’m sure you’ll add to your playlist instantly.

Listen to “Lonely Night” by ALMA