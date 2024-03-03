MIa - Matangi mix
Listen: MIA reveals new ‘Matangi mix’

With her new album Matangi edging nearer, MIA has revealed a brand new ‘mix’ of the same name.

The mix was made to soundtrack a Paris fashion show for the Kenzo fashion house, and should give us an idea of what the new album might soundtrack.

Hear the new mix here: www.matangimixtape.com

As reported earlier in the year, the release of MIA’s new album was delayed because the record company were apparently not happy with it. So MIA had to take it back to the studio, Matangi now has a tentative release date of 15 April.

