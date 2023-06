After unveiling new track ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ at a festival in the US last month, Arctic Monkeys have released the proper studio version – just in time to build up anticipation for their Glastonbury headline slot next Friday.

Check out the louche, groovy ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ below:

As well as ‘Do I Wanna Know?’, Arctic Monkeys also released another brand new track last weekend at a festival in Denmark – listen to ‘Mad Sounds’ here.