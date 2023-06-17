Watch: Arctic Monkeys Song ‘Mad Sounds’ at Northside Festival

Arctic Monkeys debuted another new track at a festival over the weekend.

Following on from their performance of ‘Do I Wanna Know‘ at a US festival last month, they debuted ‘Mad Sounds’ at two festival appearances in Scandinavia – the Hultsfred Festival in Sweden on Friday and then again at the NorthSide festival in Denmark on Sunday.

Sunday’s performance was captured by a fan in the crowd, whose reasonably good quality footage you can watch below:

There’s been no official announcement about a new Arctic Monkeys album yet, although drummer Matt Helders has gone on record saying they are hoping to release an album in 2013. I wouldn’t be surprised if we got a bit of news ahead of their Friday night Glastonbury headline slot though.