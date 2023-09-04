Here’s the artwork for Lana Del Rey’s album ‘Ultraviolence’

All the pieces are starting to fall into place.

After the release of the lead single ‘West Coast‘ and then the full tracklist, Lana Del Rey has now unveiled the official artwork for her new album Ultraviolence.

The black and white image is below in all its plain and boring glory:

There’s still no release date for Ultraviolence, but all these little revelations feel like they’re leading up to something – maybe a surprise release or something.

In the meantime, you can watch the video for ‘West Coast’ below:

Here’s the tracklist for Ultraviolence:

01 “Cruel World”

02 “Ultraviolence”

03 “Shades Of Cool”

04 “Brooklyn Baby”

05 “West Coast”

06 “Sad Girl”

07 “Pretty When You Cry”

08 “Money Power Glory”

09 “Fucked My Way Up To The Top”

10 “Old Money”

11 “The Other Woman”

Bonus tracks

12 “Black Beauty”

13 “Guns And Roses”

14 “Florida Kilos”

Ultraviolence is Lana Del Rey’s second album, following her 2012 debut album Born To Die.