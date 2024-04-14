Lana Del Rey West Coast
14 APR

Listen: Lana Del Rey – ‘West Coast’

After countless ‘leaks’ that turned out to be old demos, we finally have some official new music from Lana Del Rey.

The US singer debuted part of new track ‘West Coast’ during her appearance at Coachella over the weekend, and today gave it it’s official premiere on Fearne Cotton’s Radio 1 show.

Listen to ‘West Coast’:

‘West Coast’ is expected to be the first single taken from Lana’s new album Ultraviolence – the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2012 debut Born To Die.

Here’s the cover for ‘West Coast’:

Lana Del Rey West Coast

There’s no release date for Ultraviolence yet, but the smart money is on it dropping in the next month or so before Lana hits the summer festival circuit.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *