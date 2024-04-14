Listen: Lana Del Rey – ‘West Coast’

After countless ‘leaks’ that turned out to be old demos, we finally have some official new music from Lana Del Rey.

The US singer debuted part of new track ‘West Coast’ during her appearance at Coachella over the weekend, and today gave it it’s official premiere on Fearne Cotton’s Radio 1 show.

Listen to ‘West Coast’:

‘West Coast’ is expected to be the first single taken from Lana’s new album Ultraviolence – the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2012 debut Born To Die.

Here’s the cover for ‘West Coast’:

There’s no release date for Ultraviolence yet, but the smart money is on it dropping in the next month or so before Lana hits the summer festival circuit.