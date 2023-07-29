Single of the week: La Roux – ‘Uptight Downtown’

La Roux returns with the first cut from her new album and it’s an absolute stonker, and will definitely please the fanbase that has been waiting a long time for her comeback.

Capturing her sound and style, but at perhaps a slower pace than we’d expect, this is a song that will take a few plays to stick in your head but when it does it proves to be as memorable and singable as any of her huge hits.

Built around a strong karaoke-ready chorus, this is a welcome return for her with the crazy hair.

(7.5/10)