Kate Bush for Glastonbury? Bookies offer odds for her to headline in 2015

We’ve not even got this years Glastonbury line-up yet, but that hasn’t stopped bookies jumping on the combined Glasto and Kate Bush bandwagon!

NME are reporting that Paddy Power have started to offer odds for Kate Bush to headline Glastonbury 2015, following the huge demand for her 22-date ‘Before The Dawn’ residency in London this autumn. Currently the singer is 9/1 to headline next years festival. Quite why Paddy Power have jumped straight to 2015 rather than this year is beyond me. Is it not possible Kate Bush could play Glastonbury this year? Imagine if she was one of the ‘surprise’ acts at this year’s festival!

Tickets for Kate Bush’s Before The Dawn shows went on general sale last Friday, and apparently sold out in 15 minutes. Not long after, tickets appeared on third party reselling sites for as much as £1,500. In an official statement, Kate Bush said she was “completely overwhelmed at the response.”

In terms of this years Glastonbury festival, only Arcade Fire are confirmed as headliners so far. Rumours have been swirling that Kasabian are a shoo-in for another headliner slot, and then maybe Metallica, Fleetwood Mac or Prince for the remaining headline slot. Other acts definitely confirmed for Glasto 2014 are The Black Keys, Dolly Parton, Disclosure, Blondie and Lily Allen.

The full line-up should be announced soon, as the ticket resale will be happening sometime in April I think. Keep an eye on the official site for updates on tickets: www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk