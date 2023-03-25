Kanye West is definitely not headlining Glastonbury

Emails went out today from Glastonbury organisers asking people who have registered for tickets to start paying up – which has led to a good deal of interest and speculation about both when the lineup for this years festival will be announced, and what artists will be on it.
A regular addition to most rumour lists is Kanye West, who has never played Glastonbury before and is big enough to follow the hip-hop headliner path laid out by Jay Z.
Today Kanye has announced dates for the European leg of his Yeezus tour, which finally puts paid to any rumours that he might follow his Watch The Throne cohort Jay Z onto the Pyramid Stage this year.
Here’s his European Yeezus dates in full:
JUNE
21 Montpellier, Park & Suites Arena
23 Frankfurt, Festhalle
24 Cologne, Lanxess Arena
25 Brussels, Palace 12
27 Copenhagen, Forum
28 Bravalla Festival, Sweden
29 Oslo, Spektrum
JULY
01 Berlin, O2 World
02 Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
03-04 London & Birmingham, Wireless Festival
So that just leaves his dates at Wireless Festival as the only confirmed UK dates in 2014 so far.
In other Glastonbury news, blues rockers The Black Keys confirmed themselves as appearing last night while promoting their new album in an interview with Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe. There was also some stories going about yesterday that James Blake had been confirmed, but no official confirmation has been forthcoming on that.
We’re not too far away from getting the full line-up announcement (next week or so I reckon), but before that happens share your Glastonbury line-up predictions below