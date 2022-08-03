Iggy Azalea Album “Survive The Summer” EP: Listen All 6 Tracks Here!

After not so much delay Iggy Azalea dropped a new album “Survive The Summer” EP with a 6-track project. It hits the digital platforms on Thursday midnight Via Island Records. This EP includes collaboration with wiz Khalifa and Tyga. Producers Include GT, Ronny J and Wallis Lane who helped Iggy in the creation process of her project. “Kream” was her first entry on Billboard Charts last month after a very long span of time, it peaked at NO. 96 on Billboards Hot 100. Also check Music Video – “Team” by Iggy Azalea.

No wonder why “Saviour” couldn’t make it into the final tracklist. She said, “I really believe in the project. Probably as much as my first project and that says something because when you put out your first project you don’t really have the criticism of the general public or any of those outside things”. She is still pumped up and doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned and she even said, “But I feel as solid about this as I did about my first project.”

Tracklist:

1. Survive the Summer

2. Tokyo Snow Trip

3. Kream (feat. Tyga)

4. Hey Iggy

5. Kawasaki

6. OMG (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

“Survive the Summer” EP by Iggy Azalea – Listen All Tracks Here!