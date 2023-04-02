Music Video – “Team” by Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea has finally released official music video for her new single “Team”. We all have been waiting anxiously for this video for quite sometime now.

The Australian rapptress premiered this music video on VEVO. The song is an urban anthem. It’s lead single from her upcoming album “Digital Distortion”. The album is expected to be released later this year. Unlike many other artists, Iggy hasn’t teased a lot with this music video. In fact, the single was released a week ago and now Iggy has given us the music video as well. We hope that Iggy will be doing the same with her album, not teasing us before releasing it.

“Team” is a good song and chances are good that it will rule the charts, especially with the music video out now. However, a lot of fans still think that Iggy could have done better. She could have possibly released a better song as the first single.

The music video takes us straight to the racing track where Iggy shows up in a fancy sports car. Let’s admit Iggy looks awesome in this expensive car. She’s then tries to get into the airport where she will destroy her private jet with black spray all over it. But before she can take off, she’s busted by police. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Team” Official Music Video by Iggy Azalea