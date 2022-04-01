Music Video: “Savior” by Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea has released the official music video for “Savior” and she is playing a goddess in the visuals.

In the official video for “Savior”, Iggy Azalea is a hero. Who’s hero? Well, she is her own hero, her own goddess and this goddess wants to reclaim her spot in charts with this video. Would it do it for her?

This new single is included in “Surviving the Summer” album. She had a poor 2017 but now she is back and she is doing good so far in 2018. I hope this new music video will help her get back on the track. If you want my word, I say she’s going to be back in the charts soon.

In the video, you are going to see Iggy in glittering goddess suit, which is a white gown. The Australian singer wakes up in a church where people realize that they are seeing a goddess. She walks down the aisle and when she looks underneath her cloak, she disappears.

It’s a beautiful music video and a proof that Iggy hasn’t lost the touch. She is definitely stronger than ever. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Savior” Music Video by Iggy Azalea