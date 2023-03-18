Artist Ryal Single “Lonely Love”

Jacque Ryal is an emerging disco pop artist who could easily be pop royalty. She has impressed fans and critics alike with her previous project “City Lives” where she takes us through a fascinating journey of her life in NY City. Her upcoming single “Lonely Love” is just as fascinating and full of musical sensibilities as was her previous project.

“Lonely Love” features inspiring backup vocals by White Prisim. It is produced by Aaron Nevezie at The Bunker Studio and will be released on March 30. “Lonely Love” will be second celebration of Ryal’s journey of self-discovery that began after she decided to find her own rhythm once she had achieved critical success as angelic-voice keyboardist with NYC based indie-pop band Strip Darlings. She wanted to break musical habits and redefine who she was. As a result, she has moved to happy and upbeat material from dark and introspective music from the Strip Darling days – something her fans are going to love about her. Her new music is exciting and makes you dance.

Jacque Ryal’s debut single “City Lives” was infectious and so is “Lonely Love”. She has got a thing about her music – some kind of distinctively edginess – which has become evident from what we’ve listened from her so far. Checkout music video for “City Lives” below.

Watch music video “City Lives” by Ryal :

More about Ryal :

Following the successful rollout of “City Lives,” her debut track and video as a solo artist which continues in rotation at Abercrombie and Fitch and Forever 21 stores nationwide, fast emerging singer/songwriter Ryal is set to release the mystical pop flavored single “Lonely Love” March 30 in anticipation of her upcoming debut EP, due in Spring 2015. With a grooving vibe heavily inspired by the Arctic Monkeys’ 2013 album AM, “Lonely Love” features harmony vocals by White Prism’s Johanna Cranitch, who has worked with The Cranberries and The Cardigans’ Nina Persson.

Ryal’s Website : Jacque Ryal