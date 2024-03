Depeche Mode are gearing up to release their new album Delta Machine on 26 March, and have today debuted new track ‘Soothe My Soul’.

Whereas the album’s lead single ‘Heaven’ showcased the Mode’s softer, more romantic side, ‘Soothe My Soul’ is a dirtier, electro-blues stomper – and sounds amazing. It was debuted this morning on BBC Radio 6 – check it out: