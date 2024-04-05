Daft Punk RAM
05 APR

Is this the guest list for Daft Punk’s new album ‘Random Access Memories’?

With Daft Punk opting for the ‘keep em guessing’ approach to promoting their new album – all we’ve had so far is the above artwork and a clip of new music in a TV ad – it’s been left to the online rumour mill to fill in the gaps about Random Access Memories.

Naturally some of these rumours have been wrong – so I am a little bit wary about the below list of collaborators, which has been ‘revealed’ by French site Konbini.

The guest list has a ring of truth about it, as it lists some of the collaborators we already knew about like Chic’s Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams. There’s also a few interesting inclusions, not least Strokes singer Julian Casablancas. Here’s the list in full:

DAFT PUNK – RANDOM ACCESS MEMORIES : GUESTS

1- Nile Rodgers (Guitar), Paul Jackson Jr (Guitar) – 4:34
2- Instrumental – 5:21
3- Giorgio Moroder (Synth) – 9:04
4- Gonzales (Piano) – 3:48
5- Julian Casablancas (Vocals) – 5:37
6- Loose yourself to dance – Nile Rodgers (Guitar), Pharrell Williams (Vocals) – 5:53
7- Paul Williams (Vocals and Lyrics) – 8:18
8- Nile Rodgers (Guitar), Pharrell Williams (Vocals) – 6:07
9- Paul Williams (Lyrics) – 4:50
10- Instrumental – 5:41
11- Todd Edwards (Vocals) – 4:39
12- Noah Benjamin Lennox (Panda Bear – Vocals) – 4:11
13- Dj Falcon – 6:21

Random Access Memories is due for release on 21 May via Columbia Records.

