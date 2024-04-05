Is this the guest list for Daft Punk’s new album ‘Random Access Memories’?

With Daft Punk opting for the ‘keep em guessing’ approach to promoting their new album – all we’ve had so far is the above artwork and a clip of new music in a TV ad – it’s been left to the online rumour mill to fill in the gaps about Random Access Memories.

Naturally some of these rumours have been wrong – so I am a little bit wary about the below list of collaborators, which has been ‘revealed’ by French site Konbini.

The guest list has a ring of truth about it, as it lists some of the collaborators we already knew about like Chic’s Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams. There’s also a few interesting inclusions, not least Strokes singer Julian Casablancas. Here’s the list in full:

DAFT PUNK – RANDOM ACCESS MEMORIES : GUESTS

1- Nile Rodgers (Guitar), Paul Jackson Jr (Guitar) – 4:34

2- Instrumental – 5:21

3- Giorgio Moroder (Synth) – 9:04

4- Gonzales (Piano) – 3:48

5- Julian Casablancas (Vocals) – 5:37

6- Loose yourself to dance – Nile Rodgers (Guitar), Pharrell Williams (Vocals) – 5:53

7- Paul Williams (Vocals and Lyrics) – 8:18

8- Nile Rodgers (Guitar), Pharrell Williams (Vocals) – 6:07

9- Paul Williams (Lyrics) – 4:50

10- Instrumental – 5:41

11- Todd Edwards (Vocals) – 4:39

12- Noah Benjamin Lennox (Panda Bear – Vocals) – 4:11

13- Dj Falcon – 6:21

Random Access Memories is due for release on 21 May via Columbia Records.