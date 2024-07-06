Spotify and Virgin team up to offer TV music streaming…

Music streaming site Spotify has joined forces with Virgin Media to provide a TV based music service. The Spotify service is to be integrated into Virgin’s existing digital system and will be charged at the same subscription rates as the current Spotify package.

Spotify’s Andreas Liffgarden said of the deal:

“By teaming up with Virgin Media we’re giving millions more people across the UK the chance to enjoy all the world’s music at their fingertips, however they choose to listen to it – be that on their computer, mobile, and for the first time through their TV.”

Spotify had been rumoured to be close to a deal with Facebook to expand their service, but the multi-channel aspect offered by Virgin seems to make more sense. Jon James, Virgin Media’s executive director of broadband, said:

“Spotify will help our customers to fill their world with music, whether it’s at home or on the go, and provide a unique way to get even more out of Virgin Media’s leading digital services.”

What do you think of Spotify’s decision to expand into a TV service? Is it something you will use or a useless add-on? Let us know in the comments below…



