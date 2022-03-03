Daft Punk ‘Tron:Legacy’ remix album





French electro legends Daft Punk have announced details of a remix album for their Tron: Legacy soundtrack.

The remix album is to be called Tron: Legacy R3CONFIGUR3D and is set for release on 15 April. As well as the usual digital release, the album will be released on vinyl in a box-set which will also feature the original score.

Tron: Legacy R3CONFIGUR3D will feature the remixing talents of the likes of Moby, Paul Oakenfold and Boys Noize. The full tracklisting is:

‘Derezzed’- The Glitch Mob

‘Fall’ – M83 VS Big Black Delta

‘The Grid’ – The Crystal Method

‘Adagio for Tron’ – Teddybears

‘The Son of Flynn’ – Ki:Theory

‘C.L.U.’ – Paul Oakenfold

‘The Son of Flynn’ – Moby

‘End of Line’ – Boys Noize

‘Rinzler’ – Kaskade

‘Encom Part 2’ – Com Truise

‘End of Line’ – Photek

‘Arena’ – The Japanese Popstars

‘Derezzed’ – Avicii

‘Solar Sailer’ – Pretty Lights

‘Tron Legacy (End Titles)’ – Sander Kleinenberg



