26 SEP

Listen: Crystal Castles release ‘Wrath Of God’ and announce third album details…

As reported yesterday, angsty electro duo Crystal Castles have released brand new track ‘Wrath Of God’ this evening – which got its premiere on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show. Listen to it below and let me know what you think in the comments:

‘Wrath Of God’ follows ‘Plague’ as the second track from Crytal Castles’ forthcoming third album – which the duo have today confirmed will be simply titled III, and will be released on 5 November. They also released the image at the top of this post today, which I assume is the album cover…


Post Author: Luke Glassford

