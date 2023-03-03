Coldplay announce new album ‘Ghost Stories’ and streamtrack ‘Magic’

After the surprise release of the Jon Hopkins-produced ‘Midnight’ last week, Coldplay have followed up with news of a new album and released another track online.
The album – the bands sixth – is called Ghost Stories and will be released on 19 May through Parlophone. Here’s the artwork for it:
Here’s the full tracklist:
01. Always In My Head
02. Magic
03. Ink
04. True Love
05. Midnight
06. Another’s Arms
07. Oceans
08. A Sky Full of Stars
09. O
Listen to brand new track ‘Magic’ and the previously released ‘Midnight’ below: