Coldplay announce new album ‘Ghost Stories’ and streamtrack ‘Magic’

After the surprise release of the Jon Hopkins-produced ‘Midnight’ last week, Coldplay have followed up with news of a new album and released another track online.

The album – the bands sixth – is called Ghost Stories and will be released on 19 May through Parlophone. Here’s the artwork for it:

Here’s the full tracklist:

01. Always In My Head

02. Magic

03. Ink

04. True Love

05. Midnight

06. Another’s Arms

07. Oceans

08. A Sky Full of Stars

09. O

Listen to brand new track ‘Magic’ and the previously released ‘Midnight’ below: