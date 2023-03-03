03 MAR

Coldplay announce new album ‘Ghost Stories’ and streamtrack ‘Magic’

After the surprise release of the Jon Hopkins-produced ‘Midnight’ last week, Coldplay have followed up with news of a new album and released another track online.

The album – the bands sixth – is called Ghost Stories and will be released on 19 May through Parlophone. Here’s the artwork for it:

Ghost Stories

Here’s the full tracklist:

01. Always In My Head
02. Magic
03. Ink
04. True Love
05. Midnight
06. Another’s Arms
07. Oceans
08. A Sky Full of Stars
09. O

Listen to brand new track ‘Magic’ and the previously released ‘Midnight’ below:

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *