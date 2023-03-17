The BBC are bringing back Steve Lamacq and Jo Whiley’s ‘Evening Session’ for a week to celebrate Britpop

Back in the day there was only one radio show worth listening to for the discerning music fan – 7pm Monday to Thursday nights on Radio 1, Steve Lamacq and Jo Whiley’s ‘The Evening Session’.

I remember many an evening sat with my headphones on listening to the latest music of the 90’s – which was invariably of the Britpop persuasion.

To celebrate ’20 years since the emergence of Britpop’, the BBC are resurrecting ‘The Evening Session’ for one week on Radio 2 – 6-11 April – with the original presenters and a host of Britpop-related guests and content.

CHVRCHES and Britpop-survivor Sophie Ellis Bextor are set to appear and will perform cover versions of notable tracks from the era (looking forward to a potential CHVRCHES cover of Suede’s ‘Animal Nitrate’!), and Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes will also be knocking about.

Speaking of the show, Jo Whiley said:

I will always jump at the chance to work with Steve. He is my radio ‘other half’ and we did fight the Britpop wars together after all. It was a great time to be a DJ on UK radio but, as ever, when you’re in the eye of the storm, you are blissfully unaware. It’s only in hindsight that you appreciate what a privilege it was to live and work through such an exciting time for British music.

Steve Lamacq added:

For me, this is the week 20 years ago that the musical tectonic plates shifted. On the Tuesday, Oasis played live on Radio 1 for the first time and on the Friday morning we heard the news of Kurt Cobain’s death. It was as if one scene had announced it had arrived, as another began to lose its way.