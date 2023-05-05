The Horros Luminous artwork
05 MAY

Albums out in May 2014

A new month always brings a host of great new albums to look forward to, and May is no different. Last month saw big new releases from Damon Albarn, Pixies, Eels and Nas, amongst others, and May is looking even better.

Below I’ve listed all of the albums worth getting excited about this month – let me know what you’re looking forward to hearing in the comments at the bottom.

Albums out on 5 May

Lily Allen – Sheezus

The Horrors – Luminous (read my review)

Gruff Rhys – American Interior (stream)

Brian Eno and Karl Hyde – Someday World

Lykke Li – I Never Learn

 

Albums out on 12 May

The Black Keys Turn Blue

The Black Keys – Turn Blue

Michael Jackson – Xscape

Foxes – Glorious

Chromeo – White Women

 

Albums out on 19 May

Ghost Stories

Coldplay – Ghost Stories

Cherry Ghost – Herd Runners

Conor Oberst – Upside Down Mountain

 

Albums out on 26 May

Echo Meteorites album

Sam Smith – In The Lonely Hour

Neil Young – A Letter Home

Echo & The Bunneymen – Meteorites

 

 

Post Author: Luke Glassford

