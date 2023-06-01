Albums out in June

It’s June! Time for sun, festivals, BBQs, beer gardens and the World Cup!
It’s also time for some very exciting-looking new albums. Last month saw the release of big albums from the likes of The Horrors, Gruff Rhys, The Black Keys, Chromeo, Coldplay and Echo and The Bunneymen – so June has got its work cut out!
Looking at the list below, I’m sure you’ll agree this month more than holds its own in terms of exciting new album releases.
Albums out on 2 June
Led Zeppelin – I, II and III digital remasters
James – La Petit Mort
Clean Bandit – New Eyes
Parquet Courts – Sunbathing Animals
The Orwells – Disgraceland
Howling Bells – Heartstrings
Albums out on 9 June
Kasabian – 48:13
Jack White – Lazaretto
First Aid Kit – Stay Gold
Glass Animals – ZABA
Tom Vek – Luck
Albums out on 16 June
Lana Del Rey – Ultraviolence
Bob Dylan – Shelter From A Hard Rain
Klaxons – Love Frequency
Madlib – Pinata Beats
Albums out on 23 June
Ed Sheeran – X