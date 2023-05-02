Album stream: The Horrors – ‘Luminous’

If you’ve read my 5 star review of The Horrors’ new album Luminous and want to judge for yourself whether it really is that good, then today you’re in luck as the band have made the album available to stream in full online.
You can stream Luminous now in a nice interactive player on The Horrors’ official site, or you can use the handy player below:
The album features the previously revealed tracks ‘So Now You Know‘ and ‘I See You‘, and is available to preorder at Amazon here: Luminous
Below you’ll find the artwork and full tracklist for Luminous:
Luminous Tracklist:
01. Chasing Shadows
02. First Day of Spring
03. So Now You Know
04. In and Out of Sight
05. Jealous Sun
06. Falling Star
07. I See You
08. Change Your Mind
09. Mine and Yours
10. Sleepwalk