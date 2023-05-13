Album stream: Daft Punk – ‘Random Access Memories’

As reported earlier today, Daft Punk’s much anticipated fourth studio album Random Access Memories is now available to stream in full on iTunes. Stream the album here.

Random Access Memories has been the centre of one of the biggest publicity pushes in recent times – which has helped lead single ‘Get Lucky’ break Spotify records and reach number 1 in charts across the globe. Early indications suggest the album may well live up to the very high expectations the publicity machine has lumped on it.

Random Access Memories Tracklist:

01. Give Life Back to Music feat. Nile Rodgers

02. The Game of Love

03. Giorgio by Moroder feat. Giorgio Moroder

04. Within feat. Chilly Gonzales

05. Instant Crush feat. Julian Casablancas

06. Lose Yourself to Dance feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

07. Touch feat. Paul Williams

08. Get Lucky feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

09. Beyond

10. Motherhood

11. Fragments of Time feat. Todd Edwards

12. Doin’ It Right feat. Panda Bear

13. Contact feat. DJ Falcon