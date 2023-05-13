Daft Punk “Random Access Memories’ trailer

Daft Punk’s criminally under-promoted fourth album is apparently out next week. If you’ve missed the news, the album is called Random Access Memories and features loads of cool old disco legends – as well as Julian Casablancas – as collaborators.

The duo today released the below trailer for the album, which shows them ‘unboxing’ the very cool looking vinyl version of the album and dropping the needle to reveal a snippet of opening track ‘Give Life To Music’ – which sounds like the intro to an old Motown record I can’t quite put my finger on (answers in the comments please!). Watch the ‘unboxing’:

As the album is only a week away, it surely can’t be long until there’s an online stream of it. This blog reckons the stream will go live at some point today – maybe to coincide with Zane Lowe playing some album tracks on Radio 1 tonight.