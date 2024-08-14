Listen: Yuck reveal new track ‘Middle Sea’ and announce second album ‘Glow & Behold’

Despite the departure of front-man Daniel Blumberg earlier this year, London shoegazers Yuck made an impressive return last month with ‘Rebirth‘. They’ve followed that up with another slice of scuzzy awesomeness in the shape of ‘Middle Sea’, as well as revealing their second album will be titled Glow & Behold and will be released on 30 September via Fat Possum/Pharmacy.

Listen to ‘Middle Sea’ and see the full album tracklist below:

Glow & Behold tracklist:

Sunrise in Maple Shade

Out of Time

Lose My Breath

Memorial Fields

Middle Sea

Rebirth

Somewhere

Nothing New

How Does It Feel

Twilight in Maple Shade (Chinese Cymbals)

Glow & Behold