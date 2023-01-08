Young & Sick Brings You a Song, “Bitter End”. Stream Here:

The Los Angeles and New York City based singer and song writer, “Nick van Hofwegen” who is better known under his stage name, “Young & Sick” has shared a new song titled, “Bitter End”.

Well, Young & sick has been dropping back to back music since a while. He released his third EP titled, “No Static” last year.

Not only this, this new song is a follow up to his last released single, “Sleepyhead (Passion Pit cover)” and yes, another EP is coming in the spring this year. The upcoming EP is not given any title yet.

Back to the new song, I love it’s production. You are just going to groove to the beat, with the soulful vocals adding to the beauty of the song.

Listen to the Young & Sick’s new song, “Bitter End”:

https://soundcloud.com/youngandsick/bitter-end

Young & Sick talked to the media about the song when he said, “

Bitter end is a celebration of seeing things through completely. It’s looking back at a pretty wild year of countless obstacles and turbulent skies. Through the eyes of an unstoppable maniac. “

Young & Sick will appear on the The Knocks’ 2019 North American tour. Here is the link to more tour details.