White Lies announce December 2013 UK tour dates

Fresh from the success of their third album BIG TV, White Lies have announced an eight-date UK tour this December.

Here’s the dates in full:

DECEMBER

03 – Newcastle Academy

04 – Glasgow ABC

06 – Manchester Academy

07 – Nottingham Rock City

08 – Bristol Academy

10 – London Roundhouse

14 – Norwich UEA

15 – Birmingham Institute

Tickets go on sale next Friday (30 August). Head over to their official site for further details: whitelies.com

White Lies are set to play this weekends Reading and Leeds Festival – appearing on the main stage at Reading tomorrow and at Leeds on Sunday.

Download: BIG TV