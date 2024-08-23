White Lies announce December 2013 UK tour dates

Fresh from the success of their third album BIG TV, White Lies have announced an eight-date UK tour this December.
Here’s the dates in full:
DECEMBER
03 – Newcastle Academy
04 – Glasgow ABC
06 – Manchester Academy
07 – Nottingham Rock City
08 – Bristol Academy
10 – London Roundhouse
14 – Norwich UEA
15 – Birmingham Institute
Tickets go on sale next Friday (30 August). Head over to their official site for further details: whitelies.com
White Lies are set to play this weekends Reading and Leeds Festival – appearing on the main stage at Reading tomorrow and at Leeds on Sunday.
Download: BIG TV